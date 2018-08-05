Police: Dead woman, unconscious man found at vacant building

Posted On Sun. Aug 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police say they have found a woman dead and a man unconscious behind a vacant building in southwestern Ohio.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that Middletown police Maj. Scott Reeve said officers were called Saturday morning after the two were found behind the house in the city roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Reeve said police believe the man and woman may have overdosed and then were transported and dumped behind the vacant building.

Reeve said the female was believed to be in her 20s. Her name is being withheld until relatives could be notified. An autopsy was planned for Monday.

Reeve says the unconscious man was transported to a hospital, and authorities hope he will be able to tell them “what happened.”

His condition wasn’t immediately available.

___

Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

Fostoria's RT Weekend August 4th

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition 8/4

Relish August Back-To-School

Relish 'Dinner in 20!' | Back-to-School issue

Weekend Times from the RT July 28th!

RT Weekend July 28th Edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company