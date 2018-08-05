Dayton History Creates New Museum Leadership Position

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dayton History says it has created a new leadership position to oversee the museums services and programming.

Officials say an 18-year veteran of Dayton History has been named vice president for museum operations. Alex Heckman will perform a variety of duties in his new role. He will oversee education and public programming, daily operations and other services for Carillon Historical Park and Dayton History’s eight other museum properties.

Dayton History President Brady Kress said Heckman joined him in representing Carillon Historical Park in the process that created Dayton History in 2005 and has been central to the organization’s growth.

The organization describes Heckman as an authority on the Wright brothers’ lives and work and notes appearances on the History Channel and C-SPAN.

