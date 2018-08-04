Trout Not In Lineup As Angels Star Deals With Wrist Injury

Posted On Sat. Aug 4th, 2018
CLEVELAND (AP) — Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout is not in the starting lineup for the third straight game because of a sore right wrist.

Trout, who injured his wrist on Wednesday while sliding into a base, was expected to be back in center field for Saturday’s game as the Angels continued their three-game series against the Indians.

Eric Young, however, was playing center and Trout was listed as one of the reserves on the lineup posted in the team’s clubhouse.

The Angels have been taking a cautious approach with Trout, batting .309 with 30 homers and 60 RBIs in 109 games.

X-rays and an MRI revealed inflammation in Trout’s wrist, and the 26-year-old said his wrist has been feeling better.

Until hurting his wrist, Trout had been healthy this season.

