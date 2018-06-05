MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Teen Pleads Not Guilty To Charges In Slaying Of Woman, 98

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — A 17-year-old Ohio boy has pleaded not guilty to adult aggravated murder charges in the strangulation death of a 98-year-old neighbor.

Gavon Ramsay also pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Medina County to murder, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and gross abuse of a corpse charges in the April slaying of Margaret Douglas. She was found inside a closet of her home in Wadsworth.

Ramsay was arrested after Douglas’ wallet was found inside his family’s home.

The Medina County Public Defender Office has previously declined to comment about the case citing a judge’s gag order. A message was left with the office Tuesday.

Ramsay’s trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 6.

Wadsworth is roughly 38 miles (61 kilometers) south of downtown Cleveland.

Information from: The Medina County Gazette,

