MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Teen Charged In Accidental Fatal Shooting Of Brother, 2

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old Ohio boy who accidentally shot and killed his 2-year-old brother while playing with a gun has been charged with reckless homicide.

the toddler killed Monday afternoon at a home in Harrison Township has been identified as Jvonte Johnston. His brother had a denial plea entered on his behalf Tuesday during a Montgomery County Juvenile Court hearing.

Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer said at a news conference Tuesday that Jvonte’s father, 34-year-old Jamahl Evans, has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a gun. He appeared in court Tuesday, telling a judge he wouldn’t be hiring his own attorney.

Plummer says investigators found two guns and marijuana prepared for sale inside Evans’ home.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company