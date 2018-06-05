Ratings For Game 2 Of NBA Finals Down Slightly

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ratings for ABC’s broadcast of Game 2 of the NBA Finals were down slightly from last year.

Game 2 between Golden State and Cleveland drew a peak audience of 22.5 million viewers and averaged 18.5 million. ESPN said Monday it was still the third-largest Game 2 audience since 2001.

The Warriors’ 122-103 rout Sunday also drew 7 percent more viewers than their Game 1 victory, even though that game was close the whole way before Golden State won in overtime.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company