Prosecutor: Man Pushed Slain Niece Into Line Of Fire

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
CINCINNATI (AP) — A prosecutor in Ohio says a man pushed his niece into the line of fire to save himself during a shootout that killed the 21-year-old woman.

An assistant Hamilton County prosecutor at a court hearing Tuesday described how Diamond Green was fatally shot.

The uncle, 34-year-old Johnathan Green, and the man he’s accused of engaging in a shootout with, 36-year-old Taureen Rice, were both wounded during the shootout Monday morning in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

The prosecutor said Johnathan Green was still shooting at Rice when he pushed his niece.

Both men have been charged with murder and felonious assault. Attorneys for the men asked for reasonable bonds at Tuesday’s hearing with the judge setting bail at $1 million.

