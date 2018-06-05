Ohio Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Her 2 Kids, Brother

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A driver has been charged in a crash that killed her two young children and her brother after she went the wrong way on an Ohio interstate connector.

Twenty-five-year-old Kanosha Bason, of Warren, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the Feb. 23 collision on state Route 711. The vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a tractor-trailer hauling steel beams.

Prosecutors say tests showed Bason had alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in her system at the time.

Youngstown Municipal Court records listed no attorney for Bason as of Monday.

Police say the crash killed 7-year-old Noreyion Bason, 5-year-old Nialaisha Bason and 32-year-old Cedrick Lyons. Kanosha Bason also was hospitalized after the crash. The 53-year-old truck driver was treated for minor injuries.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company