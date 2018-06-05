Ohio Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Her 2 Kids, Brother

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A driver has been charged in a crash that killed her two young children and her brother after she went the wrong way on an Ohio interstate connector.

Twenty-five-year-old Kanosha Bason, of Warren, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the Feb. 23 collision on state Route 711. The vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a tractor-trailer hauling steel beams.

Prosecutors say tests showed Bason had alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in her system at the time.

Youngstown Municipal Court records listed no attorney for Bason as of Monday.

Police say the crash killed 7-year-old Noreyion Bason, 5-year-old Nialaisha Bason and 32-year-old Cedrick Lyons. Kanosha Bason also was hospitalized after the crash. The 53-year-old truck driver was treated for minor injuries.

Comments

comments