National Air Force Museum In Ohio Marks D-Day Anniversary

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force plans to mark the D-Day anniversary with an opportunity for visitors to talk with aviation experts about World War II aircraft such as the B-25 and B-24 bombers and the P-61 fighter plane.

The “Plane Talks” program Wednesday includes a civilian, Alexandra Moore, who lived in Portsmouth, England, in 1944 and will discuss seeing the German Luftwaffe attack her city. Visitors are encouraged to ask questions of the experts while viewing exhibits at near Dayton, Ohio.

D-Day refers to the June 6, 1944, landing of Allied troops in France to begin the liberation from Nazi occupation, leading to the end of the war in Europe in May 1945.

