National Air Force Museum In Ohio Marks D-Day Anniversary

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force plans to mark the D-Day anniversary with an opportunity for visitors to talk with aviation experts about World War II aircraft such as the B-25 and B-24 bombers and the P-61 fighter plane.

The “Plane Talks” program Wednesday includes a civilian, Alexandra Moore, who lived in Portsmouth, England, in 1944 and will discuss seeing the German Luftwaffe attack her city. Visitors are encouraged to ask questions of the experts while viewing exhibits at near Dayton, Ohio.

D-Day refers to the June 6, 1944, landing of Allied troops in France to begin the liberation from Nazi occupation, leading to the end of the war in Europe in May 1945.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company