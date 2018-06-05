Major League Soccer
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Atlanta United FC 1, New England 1, tie
Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1
FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 2
Vancouver 2, Colorado 1
LA Galaxy 1, Portland 1, tie
Atlanta United FC 3, Philadelphia 1
Montreal 1, Houston 0
New England 2, New York 1
New York City FC 3, Orlando City 0
Toronto FC 3, Columbus 3, tie
FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Chicago 2, San Jose 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 0
Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota United 1
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Montreal at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 9 p.m.
D.C. United at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.