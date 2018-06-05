Lawsuit Claims Man Cannot Leave Jail After Posting Bond

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — A lawsuit filed in Ohio claims that at least 13 people who have posted bond are still in jail because the county ran out of monitoring units.

WCPO-TV Rozell Martin filed his lawsuit against Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil and the Hamilton County Commission Friday.

The lawsuit says Martin has posted bond, but he is required by a judge’s order to wear an electronic monitoring unit and all of the units are currently in use.

According to the lawsuit, the sheriff’s office has told Martin’s family that he is 13th on the waiting list.

Attorney Carl Lewis says it’s “unconstitutional, and it’s illegal” that Martin has to remain in jail.

Officials with the sheriff’s office and the county have not responded to requests for comment.

___

Information from: WCPO-TV,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company