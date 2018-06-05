Immigration Agents Arrest 114 In Landscaper Sting

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — U.S. immigration agents have made more than 100 arrests at an Ohio gardening company in the Trump administration’s growing crackdown on employers for hiring people who are in the country illegally.

The 114 arrests happened Tuesday morning at two locations of Corso’s Flower & Garden Center, one in Sandusky and another in nearby Castalia. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it expects charges for crimes including identity theft and tax evasion.

No criminal charges have been filed against Corso’s, but authorities say the employer is under investigation.

The operation is part of the Trump administration’s focus on employers that took hold about a year after the president took office, months after a surge in deportation arrests began.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company