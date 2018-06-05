Browns Sign LB Mychal Kendricks, Won Super Bowl With Eagles

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns signed free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who started last season for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Hendricks’ official signing ends a strange sequence of denials about going to Cleveland and contradictory messages coming from his agent.

The 27-year-old started 13 regular-season games last season and all three during the Eagles’ postseason title run. He underwent ankle surgery in March and Philadelphia released him on May 22.

Kendricks also visited with Minnesota and Oakland. Brother Eric starts at linebacker for the Vikings.

A seven-year NFL veteran, Kendricks brings more depth to Cleveland’s group of linebackers. He provides more options to a unit that’s undergone significant change in the offseason.

To make room for Kendricks, the Browns released s linebacker Tank Carder, who had been the team since 2012. He missed all last season after tearing a knee ligament during an exhibition game.

