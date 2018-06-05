MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

911 Center Returned To Civilian Control After Teen’s Death

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati says it’s placed its 911 center under civilian control during an overhaul after a 16-year-old boy died in a minivan parked near his school.

Teenager Kyle Plush died April 10 despite placing 911 calls for help.

Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney announced Tuesday that Jayson Dunn, who oversees technology for the city, will take over the job temporarily.

The Cincinnati Enquirer Dunhaney told city council and Mayor John Cranley it’s important to have the city’s best resources on hand to ensure the overhaul’s success.

Police Capt. James Gramke had overseen the center since March. He will move to another job within the police department.

Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils said he was shocked, calling Gramke the potential remedy for problems at the center.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company