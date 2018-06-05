91-year-old Man Gains Facebook Following Through Puzzle Work

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A 91-year-old Ohio man’s passion for puzzles has gained him an unexpected following.

David Butler, a resident of East Palestine in eastern Ohio, started working jigsaw puzzles last year when his daughter, Cindy Fletcher, brought him a couple puzzles for his birthday.

Fletcher soon discovered her father was flying through the puzzles. Butler WFMJ-TV he completes a 1,000-piece puzzle in about three days, but does many in two days or even one.

Butler says he’s put together about 80 puzzles in the past six months, and prefers the activity to sitting around watching TV. He and his daughter hope to sell the finished puzzles to buy first aid kits for East Palestine Schools.

As Butler’s fame spreads on Facebook, people have started sending him puzzles to complete.

___

Information from: WFMJ-TV,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company