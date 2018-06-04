MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Teen With Cerebral Palsy Stuns Mom By Walking At Graduation

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio teenager who has cerebral palsy and was never expected to be able to walk has shocked her family by doing just that at her high school graduation.

The Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier 19-year-old Lexi Wright left her wheelchair and used a walker to cross a stage in her cap and gown to accept her diploma at the Ravenna High School ceremony last week.

Her mother, Dede, says seeing her daughter walk for the first time as the audience gave a standing ovation left her weeping so much that she couldn’t even cheer.

Principal Beth Coleman says Wright had been practicing all year.

The teen says she simply wanted to surprise her family and was stunned by the crowd’s reaction. She says she plans to keep working on walking.

