Strapped Ohio School Proposes Harvesting Old-growth Trees

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school that’s short on funds is proposing the harvesting of old-growth trees on school property.

Newton Falls Exempted School District in northeastern Ohio is holding a July 3 auction to take timber harvesting bids from interested companies for trees on 42 acres of forest.

School Treasurer Jonathan Pusateri the Warren Tribune Chronicle the district needs to look at such a project because of its financial state.

The district recently cut 15 staff and closed the elementary school as cost-saving measures.

Newton Falls graduate Ethan Kistler questions the plan’s wisdom, saying it will accumulate money temporarily while leaving behind a fragmented forest. He says it’s better to pursue a levy for long-term financial needs.

Trees in the forest include walnut, beech and oak.

Information from: The Tribune Chronicle,

