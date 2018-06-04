Ohio To Announce Sites For Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials are ready to announce where the state’s 56 medical marijuana dispensaries will be located.

The Board of Pharmacy is expected on Monday to name who will get the licenses in 28 geographic districts.

The board has been getting background checks and verifying that proposed locations are at least 500 feet from schools and churches.

Overall, there were 376 applications for the medical marijuana dispensaries.

The sites that are selected will be allowed to sell medical marijuana to qualified and registered patients who have received recommendations from a state-approved list of doctors.

The Dayton Daily News reports that two districts in western Ohio won’t get dispensaries yet because there were no applicants or no qualified applicants.

