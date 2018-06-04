Ohio Announces 56 Sites Where Medical Marijuana Will Be Sold

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has licensed 56 locations that can sell medical marijuana once it becomes legal this fall.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy on Monday awarded that give the stores six months to meet state operation requirements. A total of 376 applications were received.

The executive director of the National Cannabis Industry Association of Ohio, Thomas Rosenberger, says the board has ended months of speculation about where patients will be able to get medical marijuana.

Three of 31 geographic districts won’t have dispensaries. They either received no applications or had no qualifying applicant.

Ohio’s 2016 medical marijuana law says the program must begin Sept. 8.

Also Monday, the board launched a toll-free medical marijuana help-line for patients, caregivers and health professionals. The number is 833-464-6627.

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
