Democrat To Discuss Ohio’s Opioid Crisis In Monday Sessions

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Democratic nominee for governor is focusing on Ohio’s opioid crisis.

Richard Cordray has roundtable discussions scheduled Monday at Springfield Regional Hospital and at the Cincinnati firefighters’ union hall. His campaign says he’ll hear from addiction treatment providers in Springfield on what is working and what they would do with more government support, then from local leaders and health care providers in Cincinnati on the urban impact.

Ohio has been among states with the highest overdose death rates. Cordray faults Republicans including opponent Attorney General Mike DeWine for not doing enough, and says he would treat it as a state emergency.

DeWine’s campaign says he worked aggressively to shut down “pill mills” in southern Ohio, arrest drug traffickers and protect children. Ohio is among states that have sued drugmakers.

