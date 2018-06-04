Democrat Running For Governor Focuses On Ohio Opioid Crisis

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Democratic nominee for governor says the opioid crisis is ravaging families and communities across Ohio and has touched everyone.

Richard Cordray focused on that Monday in discussions at Springfield Regional Hospital in western Ohio and the Cincinnati firefighters’ union hall.

Ohio has been among states with the highest overdose death rates. Cordray faults Republicans, including GOP gubernatorial candidate and current Attorney General Mike DeWine, for not doing enough.

Cordray says he’d treat the issue as a state of emergency and pull together federal, state and local resources.

DeWine has said fighting the opioid crisis will be a top priority if he’s elected governor. His campaign says he worked aggressively to close “pill mills” in southern Ohio and arrest drug traffickers. Ohio also is among states that have sued drugmakers.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company