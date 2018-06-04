Democrat Running For Governor Focuses On Ohio Opioid Crisis

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Democratic nominee for governor says the opioid crisis is ravaging families and communities across Ohio and has touched everyone.

Richard Cordray focused on that Monday in discussions at Springfield Regional Hospital in western Ohio and the Cincinnati firefighters’ union hall.

Ohio has been among states with the highest overdose death rates. Cordray faults Republicans, including GOP gubernatorial candidate and current Attorney General Mike DeWine, for not doing enough.

Cordray says he’d treat the issue as a state of emergency and pull together federal, state and local resources.

DeWine has said fighting the opioid crisis will be a top priority if he’s elected governor. His campaign says he worked aggressively to close “pill mills” in southern Ohio and arrest drug traffickers. Ohio also is among states that have sued drugmakers.

