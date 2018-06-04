City Halts Demolition Of Closed Catholic Church

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city has delayed the demolition of a long-shuttered Roman Catholic church that has received pushback from politicians, residents and community activists.

The city of Toledo issued a stop work order at St. Anthony Catholic Church Sunday, saying the demolition permit has not been approved.

City spokesman Ignazio Messina not all of the paperwork has been completed, and the church has a fence that is out-of-compliance. He says the demolition can continue once the paperwork is finished.

The Diocese of Toledo had scheduled for the building to be torn down with plans to build a community center in its place.

Diocese spokeswoman Kelly Donaghy says they have not received a formal stop work order from the city, but they will comply with any legal requirements.

