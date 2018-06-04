ATV Crash Along Road Kills 7-year-old Boy, Injures Young Man

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an all-terrain vehicle crashed along a northeastern Ohio road, killing a 7-year-old boy and injuring an 18-year-old rider.

Investigators say the child died at a hospital after the ATV hit a ditch and a metal culvert Saturday afternoon in Wayne Township, roughly 20 miles south of Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO’-luh).

The Star-Beacon reports that the chief investigator for the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Kelden Martinez, of nearby North Bloomfield.

The other rider, an 18-year-old Cleveland man, was flown to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Investigators say neither rider was wearing a helmet. The State Highway Patrol was trying to determine who was driving the ATV and why it veered off the road.

