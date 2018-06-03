Reds Place Bailey On Disabled List, Reinstate Brice

Posted On Sun. Jun 3rd, 2018
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Homer Bailey on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation and reinstated right-hander Austin Brice from the DL.

Bailey was placed on the DL retroactive to Tuesday. He was pulled from the rotation earlier in the week with a 1-7 record and a 6.68 ERA.

Brice (1-2, 4.68) had been on the disabled list since May 23 with a mid-back injury.

The moves were made before Saturday night’s game against the Padres.

