Ohio Medical Marijuana Program To Bring $11 Million In Fees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A report says Ohio’s medical marijuana program will bring in about $11 million in fees even before the system is up and running.

The Cincinnati Enquirer that figure includes about $5.2 million in non-refundable application fees already collected from more than 650 prospective medical marijuana businesses.

The state will also collect about $2.6 million in licensing fees from 25 large and small cultivators who received provisional growing license, and another $2.6 million in annual license renewal fees from growers.

Ohioans with one of 21 medical conditions can legally buy and use medical marijuana if it’s recommended to them by a physician.

On Monday Ohio officials planned to announce where the 56 medical marijuana dispensaries will be located.

