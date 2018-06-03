Eastern League

Posted On Sun. Jun 3rd, 2018
Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 5

New Hampshire at Binghamton, Game 2, TBD

Portland at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Trenton at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, Game 1, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, Game 2, TBD

Trenton at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 2:15 p.m.

Portland at Harrisburg, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 9:45 a.m.

