Demonstrators Oppose Plan To Demolish Closed Toledo Church

Posted On Sun. Jun 3rd, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Politicians, residents and community activists are fighting a plan to demolish a long-shuttered Roman Catholic church in Ohio.

Demonstrators urged the Diocese of Toledo on Saturday to reconsider its decision to tear down St. Anthony Church, once the parish home for many Polish immigrants to the city.

The Blade that City Councilman Peter Ujvagi (ooj-VAH’-gee), himself a Hungarian refugee and immigrant, called the church’s decision “a sin.”

The paper says U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, a Toledo Democrat, promised to personally pay the cost of returning demolition equipment brought to the site.

The diocese says the building poses safety concerns and has promised to build a community center in its place. The diocese says it wasn’t made aware of interest in saving the building, closed in 2005, until recently.

___

Information from: The Blade,

