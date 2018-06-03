DeChambeau Wins Memorial In Playoff On 2nd Extra Hole

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau finally got it right on his third try at the 18th hole and won the Memorial in a playoff on Sunday.

DeChambeau three-putted for bogey on the 18th for a 1-under 71 to get into a three-way playoff at Muirfield Village. He missed the green from the fairway on the 18th on the first extra hole. On the third try, he hit his approach to 12 feet and holed it for a birdie to beat Byeong Hun An and win his second PGA Tour title.

Kyle Stanley also was in the playoff and was eliminated with a bogey on the first extra hole.

Tiger Woods was never much of a factor. He missed a 3-foot par putt on No. 10 and struggled to a 72 to tie for 23rd.

