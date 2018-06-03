Baylor Stays Alive With 11-5 Victory Over Wright State

Posted On Sun. Jun 3rd, 2018
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Davis Wendzel singled to bring in two runs in a four-run eighth inning and Baylor staved off elimination at the NCAA Stanford Regional with an 11-5 victory over Wright State on Saturday.

Baylor (38-20) advances to play the winner of Saturday night’s game between No. 2 national seed Stanford and Cal State Fullerton. Baylor fell 6-2 to Fullerton in Friday’s opening game at Stanford’s Sunken Diamond, dropping into the loser’s bracket in the double-elimination regional.

The Bears and Raiders were tied at 4-4 heading into the eighth. Davion Downey and Josh Bissonette each had RBI singles before Wendzel’s two-run hit made it 8-4. Wendzel also had a run-scoring double in the first inning.

Kyle Hill (4-1) pitched 2 1/3 innings of one-hit relief for the win, while Derek Hendrixson (2-3) allowed all four runs on seven hits in the eighth inning for the loss.

Wright State (39-17) lost 4-3 in 13 innings to the Cardinal in its regional opener on Friday night.

