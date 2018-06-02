Schuler’s Late HR Lifts Kent State Over New Mexico State 2-1

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Pete Schuler hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Kent State beat New Mexico State 2-1 in an elimination game at the NCAA Tournament’s Lubbock Regional on Saturday.

It was Schuler’s second homer of the season. He also homered in the NCAA regional opener for the Mid-American Conference champion Golden Flashes (40-17).

New Mexico State starter Kyle Bradish was pulled after a one-out walk to Pavin Parks on his 122nd pitch. Schuler then went deep on the first pitch thrown by reliever Brock Whittlesey (3-5).

John Matthews (1-1) worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief. Collin Romel pitched the ninth, working around a hit batter and a single for his seventh save.

Caleb Henderson had an RBI double in the sixth for New Mexico State (40-22), the Western Athletic Conference tournament champion that made its first NCAA appearance since 2012.

