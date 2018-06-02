Ohio School District To Pay Nearly $500K To Settle Lawsuits

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — A central Ohio school district has agreed to pay nearly a half million dollars to settle lawsuits filed by families of students who were sexually abused by a teacher.

The that the Olentangy Local School District is paying $235,000 to settle one suit and $125,000 to settle another. A third agreement for $130,000 is pending in Delaware County Probate Court because it involves a girl who is still a minor.

Matthew Rausenberg was accused of groping and assaulting at least nine girls at Arrowhead Elementary over the years. He had taught in the district for 14 years.

He is serving a prison sentence of more than 100 years after being convicted in 2016 on multiple counts of gross sexual imposition, kidnapping and pandering sexually oriented materials.

