Major League Soccer
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Atlanta United FC 1, New England 1, tie
Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1
FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 2
Vancouver 2, Colorado 1
LA Galaxy at Portland, 5 p.m.
Houston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Montreal at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 9 p.m.
D.C. United at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.