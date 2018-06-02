Major League Soccer

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Atlanta United FC 1, New England 1, tie

Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 2

Vancouver 2, Colorado 1

LA Galaxy at Portland, 5 p.m.

Houston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Montreal at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 9 p.m.

D.C. United at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

