DeChambeau Takes 1-shot Lead As Woods Lurks At Memorial

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau made birdies on two of the toughest holes for a 6-under 66 to take a one-shot lead into a final round at the Memorial that features Tiger Woods in contention at Muirfield Village for the first time in six years.

Woods let another great round get away by missing short putts, had to settle for a 68 and was five shots behind.

He wasn’t alone.

DeChambeau missed 3-foot birdie putts on the ninth and 15th holes. But he poured it on at the end to lead by one shot over Patrick Cantlay (66), Kyle Stanley and 19-year-old Joaquin Niemann of Chile, who played in the last group and each had 70.

DeChambeau was at 14-under 202 on a soft course vulnerable to low scores.

