Coast Guard Rescues 3 Boaters In Cleveland Area

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says three people have been rescued by a crew from its Cleveland Harbor station.

The Guard says there was a mayday call at 11:59 a.m. EDT Saturday from a disabled sailing vessel against the rocks of the Edgewater breakwall. The Guard reports a small-boat crew arrived at 12:05 p.m. to find one person in the water and two still aboard the vessel. All were wearing life jackets.

The crew retrieved the person from the water, then had the other two go into the water where they were recovered. The two men and one woman were evaluated on shore for mild hypothermia. Their names weren’t released.

The Guard urges boaters to make sure vessels are checked out and that everyone aboard has a life jacket.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company