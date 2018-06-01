MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

West Virginia Rejects Appalachian Power's Wind Farm Proposal

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Public Service Commission has rejected a bid by Appalachian Power Company to buy two wind farms in the state and Ohio.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail the commission issued a statement about the rejection Wednesday that says the bid wasn’t in the interest of West Virginia.

The commission, which regulates utilities in the state, says Appalachian doesn’t need the farms. It also was concerned about state taxpayers bearing the brunt of the farms’ costs as Virginia regulators denied a similar request by the company in April.

Appalachian announced its plan to buy an under-development wind farm in each state in 2017. It proposed financing the development with an almost $85 million surcharge spread out over a decade. Appalachian spokeswoman Jeri Matheney says the company’s disappointed in the decision.

