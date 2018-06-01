MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Splish, Splash, Browns Coach Jackson Takes A Lake Erie Bath

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — Hue Jackson survived a zero-win season and a chilly dip in the lake.

Cleveland’s coach made good on his promise and jumped into Lake Erie on Friday, a plunge he hopes will wash away years of losing and frustration for the Browns and fans who haven’t had much to cheer about in years.

Under an overcast sky and with a news helicopter hovering over a local beach, Jackson ran into the water along his wife, Michelle; Browns owner Dee Haslam; and nearly 150 team employees.

Jackson submerged into the 72-degree water, popped up and nearly lost his swim trunks before splashing in the surf.

While the Browns were staggering to a 0-16 season, Jackson promised he would jump in if the team duplicated its 1-15 season from his first year.

Jackson turned his plunge into a fundraiser for his foundation and raised $30,000.

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

