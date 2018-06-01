Replay Overturn Plays Key Role In Warriors’ Game 1 Win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block or charge?

One of the most difficult calls to make in the split second of fast-paced NBA action helped swing Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Golden State’s favor. Officials went to a replay review because they weren’t sure if LeBron James’ feet were outside the restricted area when Kevin Durant slammed into him in the final minute of regulation in a game Cleveland lost 124-114 in overtime Thursday night.

Referees overturned their initial call after the review and called a foul on James. Durant made two free throws to tie the game with about 30 seconds remaining.

The overturn angered the Cavaliers, who were upset the call even went to review because they felt James was clearly outside the restricted area.

