Ohio Parole Board To Rule On Mercy For Condemned Killer

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Parole Board is set to rule on a request for mercy by a condemned killer facing execution in July.

Attorneys for death row inmate Robert Van Hook are asking that their client be spared, citing a history of severe childhood emotional and physical abuse and untreated mental illness. The board will make its recommendation on Friday.

Van Hook is scheduled to die on July 18 for strangling and stabbing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985.

Prosecutors say courts have fairly considered Van Hook’s childhood and mental health claims previously and there are no grounds for sparing him.

The parole board heard arguments last week for and against Van Hook’s clemency request. Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk) has the final say.

