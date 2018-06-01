Ohio Officer Shot During Standoff, Expected To Be OK

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (AP) — A police chief near Cleveland says a SWAT officer shot during a standoff was hit several times but is expected to be OK.

Sheffield Lake police say the officer was shot Thursday night when a SWAT team tried to enter the man’s house after he refused to come out for several hours or talk with negotiators.

Authorities say the officer was flown to a Cleveland hospital where he underwent surgery.

The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria police say the suspect also was shot and eventually surrendered. He was treated at a hospital but his condition wasn’t available.

Sheffield Lake police Chief Tony Campo says U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County SWAT went to the house Thursday afternoon to serve a felony arrest warrant.

