MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Officer Shot Several Times In Standoff, Suspect Also Shot

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities near Cleveland say a police officer shot during a standoff was hit several times and is in critical condition.

Police say the Amherst officer was shot Thursday night when authorities tried to enter the man’s house after he refused to come out for several hours or talk with negotiators.

The officer was flown to a Cleveland hospital where he underwent surgery. Amherst’s police chief said Friday the officer Patrolman Eugene “JR” Ptacek is a 17-year veteran of the department.

Police say the suspect also was shot and eventually surrendered.

He was treated at a hospital and is being held in jail. He has not yet been charged in the standoff.

Sheffield Lake police Chief Tony Campo says authorities went to the house Thursday to serve a felony arrest warrant.

___

Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company