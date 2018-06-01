Judge To Say Whether Man Gets Death Penalty For Strangling 2

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted of strangling two women and suspected in two more deaths is scheduled to be sentenced after an Ohio jury recommended that he get the death penalty.

An Ashland County judge on Friday is expected to announce whether 41-year-old Shawn Grate will face execution or life in prison for killing 43-year-old Stacey Stanley and 29-year-old Elizabeth Griffith in 2016.

Their bodies were found in an Ashland home after a third woman called 911 and said she was being held captive. Jurors convicted Grate on aggravated murder and kidnapping charges.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors weren’t allowed to comment on the jury’s sentencing recommendation because of a gag order.

The Richland County prosecutor has said he will pursue charges against Grate in the slayings of two more women.

