Indiana-Duke, UNC-Michigan Headline ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Indiana visits Duke while North Carolina travels to Michigan to headline this year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge in November.

The leagues released the schedule Friday, with the Hoosiers traveling to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 27. The Tar Heels visit the Wolverines the next day.

It is the second straight year those four teams have met in the three-day interconference series.

Other key matchups include Virginia visiting former Atlantic Coast Conference program Maryland and Purdue going to Florida State. There’s also Louisville and first-year coach Chris Mack hosting Michigan State.

The rest of the schedule includes: Minnesota at Boston College, Nebraska at Clemson, North Carolina State at Wisconsin, Illinois at Notre Dame, Pittsburgh at Iowa, Virginia Tech at Penn State, Georgia Tech at Northwestern, Rutgers at Miami and Syracuse at Ohio State.

More AP college basketball: and

