Fire Official Says Ohio Man Killed, 2 Children Injured

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Firefighters say a man has been killed and two children critically injured by an early morning fire in a Cincinnati apartment building.

District Chief Rob McWilliams says the fire broke out at around 12:50 a.m. Friday at Winton Woods Apartments

McWilliams says firefighters searching the building found the man and two children on the third floor. Another adult in the room made it out safely, but fire officials say the man died at the scene.

The children were in critical condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

They say a woman from another unit has been taken to a hospital for burn treatment.

McWilliams says the fire started in a second-floor apartment and damaged three other units. The cause is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

