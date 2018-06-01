MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

AP Source: No Suspension For Cavs’ Love For Leaving Bench

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The NBA will not discipline Cleveland forward Kevin Love for leaving the bench area during an altercation at the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

A person familiar with the decision said Friday the league ruled that Love left the bench to argue a flagrant foul call against teammate Tristan Thompson and not to join the altercation. He then retreated to the bench area immediately, so he did not deserve punishment. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not announced a ruling.

Yahoo Sports first reported the decision.

There has been no ruling yet on possible discipline for Thompson, ejected for committing a flagrant 2 foul against Golden State’s Shaun Livingston. He then shoved the ball into Draymond Green’s face before leaving the court.

The Warriors won Game 1 by 124-114 in overtime. Game 2 is Sunday night.

___

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company