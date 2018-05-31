West Virginia To Have At Least 3 Night Home Games This Fall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s football team will have several night games at home this fall.

The Big 12 released the game times Thursday for three of those contests.

The Sept. 8 home opener against Youngstown State will kick off at 6 p.m. The game against Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 25, will start at 7 p.m., and the game against Oklahoma on Friday, Nov. 23, will start at 8 p.m.

Starting times for WVU’s three other home games will be announced on a 12-day or six-day window starting in September.

