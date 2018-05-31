West Virginia To Have At Least 3 Night Home Games This Fall

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s football team will have several night games at home this fall.

The Big 12 released the game times Thursday for three of those contests.

The Sept. 8 home opener against Youngstown State will kick off at 6 p.m. The game against Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 25, will start at 7 p.m., and the game against Oklahoma on Friday, Nov. 23, will start at 8 p.m.

Starting times for WVU’s three other home games will be announced on a 12-day or six-day window starting in September.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company