Puppy Found With ‘FREE’ Written On Fur Gets A New Family

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — A puppy found at an Ohio park with “FREE” written on her fur has a new home.

The Ross County Humane Society says a family adopted the 5-month-old female mixed lab on Wednesday.

The shelter says it received nearly 100 applications to adopt the dog after it was found inside a cage at a Chillicothe (chil-ih-KAH’-thee) park last week.

Linette Wrightsel says her daughter begged her to go to the shelter and that they both connected with the puppy right away.

Wrightsel says they couldn’t resist.

The shelter’s director says whoever left the dog used a permanent marker to write “FREE” and “GOOD HOME ONLY” on its fur.

Workers at the shelter were able to clean up the markings before putting her up for adoption.

Comments

comments