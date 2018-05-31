NBA Players’ Union Hires Director Of Mental Health

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Basketball Players Association has hired its first director of mental health and wellness.

Dr. William D. Parham will oversee the union’s new program designed to help members with mental health issues. The program will be headquartered in Los Angeles.

NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts says the union has “heard our players’ stories and are making mental health a priority now.”

Earlier this season, NBA stars revealed issues they’ve struggle with on and off the court. Love detailed his experience with panic attacks and anxiety. DeRozan talked about battles with depression.

