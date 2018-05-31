Man Accused Of Threatening To Blow Up Government Buildings

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

PATASKALA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been arrested for threatening to blow up multiple government buildings.

Court documents show the 23-year-old Pataskala man told co-workers at a packaging company that he wanted to get bomb-making materials with the goal of blowing up a judge’s home, a courthouse, a police station and buildings that housed the Internal Revenue Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The employees told human resources, who then contacted police.

The man was charged Wednesday with making a terroristic threat. He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Court records show the man told his co-workers he was angry at the government for how he was treated following his conviction of vehicular assault after a 2014 car crash.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company