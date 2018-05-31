Kevin Love cleared to play in NBA Finals Game 1

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Cleveland forward Kevin Love has completed the NBA’s concussion protocols and is cleared to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Golden State on Thursday night.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love juggles a basketball during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Love was injured early in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against Boston and was not able to play in Game 7. He traveled to California with the Cavaliers and was on the floor with them during practice Wednesday at Oracle Arena.

While the Cavaliers will be at full strength, the Warriors will not. Golden State forward Andre Iguodala is out because of a bone bruise in his left knee that sidelined him for the last four games of the Western Conference finals.

