House Speaker Ryan, GOP Rep. Chabot Tout Tax Overhaul

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is touting the federal tax overhaul in a grocery-plant visit with an Ohio Republican facing a spirited Democratic challenge in November.

Ryan told Kroger Co. workers at the Cincinnati-based grocery chain’s Springdale ice cream and beverage plant on Thursday that tax cuts have helped such companies increase pay and benefits for workers.

The Wisconsin Republican toured the plant with veteran GOP Rep. Steve Chabot (SHAH’-but), running for a 12th term in the traditionally Republican 1st District.

Democrats are hopeful about their nominee, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval (PYUR’-vahl), who won an upset victory in 2016 for the county job.

Ryan also is fundraising in the state for House Republicans. A Democratic spokesman says Ryan’s visit shows some GOP-held Ohio seats are vulnerable.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company